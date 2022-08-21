Nigeria Customs: Banditry has hampered revenue generation in Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Katsina State Area Command has attributed the decline in its revenue generation in Katsina command to incessant banditry attacks being experienced along Jibia axis in recent times.

This, the Comptroller, Katsina Area Command, NCS, Dalha Wada Chedi, said has led to the command realising N99.7 million revenue within the period under review, a far cry from what the command realised last June.

Chedi who made the above disclosure at the command headquarters in Katsina at a press conference, however maintained that there was no cause for alarm, as the command in conjunction with other sister security agencies have adopted new strategies to curb the twin evil of banditry and smuggling along the Jibia/Niger Republic border.

He announced that his command generated N538.4 million as Free on Board (FOB) value for the exportation of 10,827.40 metric tons of items such as cement, hibiscus flower, chili pepper, animal feeds, tamarind, and beverages among others.

The Command also announced that N99.7 million was generated as revenue from July to August 11, 2022.

He said, “the smuggled items seized by the command within the period under review were to the tune of N73.6 million. The seized items includes: food items, motorcycles, reconstructed vehicles used as a means of conveyance for smuggled items, among others”.

The agency also intercepted vehicles, including truck and grader caterpillar worth more than N45.5 million, used motorcycle with the duty value of N60,000 and 447 bags of foreign rice worth more than N13.2 million.

“We seized 337 cartons of Spaghetti worth more than N2 million, 32 cartons of Macaroni worth N192,000, 115 kegs of petrol and 89 kegs of diesel amounting to more than N1.7 million,” Chedi stated.