The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has refuted what it described as “rumours” to the effect that it planned to undertake a special auction of 7, 000 cars.

It said that its electronic auction (e-auction) platform remained functional and the only authentic means of auctioning goods to members of the public.

According to a statement by the spokesman, Mr. Timi Bomodi, yesterday, “Aauctions are periodic and advertised in advance on our website to avail members of the public the opportunity of selecting and bidding for items of their choice.”

The Service deployed the e-auction platform in July 2017 specifically to improve efficiency in revenue generation to the federal government, as well as, provide equal opportunities to all Nigerians in the seamless disposal of seized/condemned and overtime/abandoned cargoes

Mr. Bomodi said that since its implementation, the e-auction had lived up to expectations by guaranteeing transparency and integrity in the auctioning process. Requirements to take part in the e-auction bidding process by interested public/bidders include:

To participate in the e-auction, an applicant must have a valid tax identification number (TIN) issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with an active e-mail account for the issued TIN.

Applicants must also have an authentic and accepted means of identification such as the international passport, driver’s license, national identity card or voters card.

The NCS urged owners of uncleared vehicles across the nation’s ports should avail themselves of the VIN-Valuation protocol which has simplified automated and made user friend the clearance procedure.