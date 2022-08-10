Nigeria Customs seizes 12 trucks of smuggled rice from Benin Republic

Twelve trucks of parboiled rice smuggled into the country have been intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, Ikeja, said yesterday that the consignment was smuggled in from neighbouring Benin Republic.

Acting Area Controller of the anti-smuggling unit of the service, Mr. Hussein Ejibunu, said the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of contraband was N537.5 million.

He said that officials of the NCS also collected N24.5 million revenue through meticulous checks on import documents, in addition to the issuance of demand notices to importers and agents found to have underpaid their duties.

The seizures made also included 34,725 liters of petrol; 39 bales of used clothes, and 225 used tyres, among others.