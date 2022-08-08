Nigeria embassy in Mexico shut over fresh coronavirus outbreak

The Nigerian Embassy in Mexico has announced to close for seven days due to a fresh outbreak of COVID-19, which has infected six staff members of the consulate.

Mr Adejare Bello, the Nigerian ambassador, ordered the closure of the embassy to commence today.

The ambassador confirmed that the affected staff members are currently being given maximum medical attention, adding that they are in good hands with suitable medical personnel who have guaranteed him that the situation is under control.

The Special Adviser to the Ambassador on Media, Abimbola Tooki, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday titled, ‘Nigerian Embassy in Mexico shuts down due to fresh outbreak of COVID-19.’

According to the part of the statement, “The closure of the mission is to forestall further spread of the virus.

“A total of 6.82 million cases with 328,000 deaths have so far been recorded in Mexico since the outbreak of the virus.

“Bello disclosed that appropriate quarters like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja and that of Mexico have been duly notified of this development.

“The temporary closure, according to the ambassador, will allow the Embassy to be fumigated and all other precautions put in place while the closure lasts.

“Bello also disclosed that all home-based officers and the local staff of the mission have been directed to work from home pending further directives.

“Mexico has administered at least 209 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 82.2% of the country’s population.

“The temporary closure will allow the Embassy to be fumigated among other precautionary measures.”