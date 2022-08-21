Nigeria immigration service to recruit 5,000

Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Idris Jere has revealed that plans are underway to recruit additional 5,000 personnel into the service.

Jere made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists in Dutse, Jigawa State capital yesterday, saying this was to address the manpower deficit in the NIS.

According to him, the federal government has, as you’re also aware, placed an embargo on recruitment but lifted that on security agencies because security is key.

He revealed: “We have written to the president. I am very sure we will get approval to recruit about 5,000 more personnel into the immigration service.”

He added that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had sent a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari, who indicated his willingness to approve the request.

The comptroller-general was in Jigawa to condole with the family of an immigration officer killed by suspected bandits on August 9 and visited two other officers who sustained injury during the onslaught.

The immigration officers were attacked at the NIS base along the Birniwa-Galadi axis in the Birniwa Local Government Area.

The bandits opened fire on the operatives on patrol, which resulted in the death of the officer, Abdullahi Mohammed. Two others sustained gunshot wounds.

Jere reiterated that the immigration service would not be discouraged by the attack in its efforts to secure Nigeria’s borders.

“For instance, Jigawa borders the Niger Republic, and the distance is about 1,680kms, which is very big for immigration officers to patrol. So, technology is the answer to this problem.

“Happily, the federal government has approved the e-border that will cover Maigatari here in Jigawa and other borders across the country,” Jere explained.

“We have the infrastructure already, so cameras and drones will be used so as to patrol the borders adequately, but this is capital intensive. I want to assure you that the deployment of this technology will soon start.”

He appealed to the state government to assist the immigration service with vehicles to ensure constant patrol of the Maigatari border.

Jere also appealed to traditional institutions in the state to support the service with vital information about suspicious movements for appropriate and prompt action.