Nigeria issues travel advisory to nationals on UAE visa

The federal government has advised Nigerians intending to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be guided by the new visa regime in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Fransisca Omayuli, made available to reporters on Thursday.

According to Omayuli the attention of the federal government of Nigeria has been drawn to a video on social media showing purported stranded Nigerians who arrived the Airport in Dubai, UAE on August 29, 2022, but were denied entry despite having valid visas.

”The Nigerian Mission in Dubai has clarified that most of the supposedly stranded Nigerians were issued family visas, only to arrive Dubai without any family member. Consequently, they were denied entry and advised to return to their country and apply for the appropriate visas. However, those persons allowed entry into the country have their family members in the UAE while those who claimed their family members were on another flight were told to wait at the airport, pending their arrival” the statement said.

Those with plans to travel to the UAE were further advised to take cognisance of a new visa regime in the country which has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, except those applying for family visas. In addition, visa applicants should indicate clearly their visa preferences without any ambiguity and also respect the immigration laws of other countries so as to avoid unwarranted treatments.

Some says ago, a viral video on social media showed faces of purported Nigerians stranded at the airport in Dubai, who expressed frustration over their denial from entering the country despite having valid visas. The event attracted condemnation from many Nigerians who felt the Nigerian Mission in UAE should rise to the occasion about the ill treatment.