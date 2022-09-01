Nigeria military air raid kill many terrorists in Kaduna, Borno

A joint onslaught of the Nigerian military against terrorists has continued to yield the results as air raids have smoked out some of the criminals from their hideouts in Alhaji Isiaka and Kuduru in Kaduna State and Amchile and Gargash in Borno State.

It was gathered that the sustained military bombardment is turning the tide against the criminals. An unspecified number of terrorists were killed during the heavy strikes.

A source said: “In continuation of its intensive air operations on terrorists and their enclaves, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on August 30, 2022, conducted air interdiction missions against identified terrorists hideouts at Alhaji Isiaka location and Kuduru in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The strikes, as revealed by reliable sources, were successful as 14 terrorists were eliminated with several others injured.

“Similar strikes were also undertaken at Udawa along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State after receiving intelligence of terrorists activities of cow rustling in the area.

“On receipt of the distress call, NAF aircraft were immediately scrambled to the location where they intercepted and neutralized several terrorists on bikes guiding the rustled herds of cattle.

“Feedback from local sources and own troops deployment around the area revealed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties from the airstrikes.

“In the Northeast, strikes were also carried out same day at Amchile and Gargash, both terrorist locations east of Maiduguri.

“The locations were attacked severally with few surviving terrorists seen fleeing from the point of impact and hiding under nearby trees which were subsequently attacked.

“It is clear from the foregoing that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to sustain and maintain their onslaught on terrorists and their activities with varying degrees of successes.

“For as long as Nigerians continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely information on activities and movement of terrorists, the end to the current security impasse may just be in sight.”