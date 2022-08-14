Nigeria police chief orders increased security around schools, hospitals

Usman Alkali Baba, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, has ordered increased security measures to be taken in and around all schools, hospitals, and other critical national infrastructures in the country.

To further crack down on pockets of crime and criminality in some states of the federation, the IGP has also ordered regular patrols, stop and search raids, and show of force by tactical commanders, as reported by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released on Sunday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of water-tight security arrangements to cover all schools, hospitals, health workers, and critical national infrastructures around the country,” the statement added.

“The IGP has equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation.”

Baba gave the directive while reviewing the reports he received from various commands and formations on the general security situations across the country.

He tasked strategic police managers at various levels to prioritize the use of intelligence gathering networks while charging officers and men of the force to take the fight against crime to the doorsteps of suspected criminal elements with a view to flushing them from their hideouts.

The IGP also called for the cooperation of members of the public, warning police officers to be civil, professional, and humane in the course of discharging their duties.