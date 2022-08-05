Nigeria Police mourn deceased ex-IGP Tafa Balogun

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday disclosed that he received with regret, the announcement of the demise of the 11th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, which occurred on 4th August, 2022, at the Redington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos State, after a brief illness.

While condoling the immediate family of late IGP Balogun on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, IGP Alkali Baba also comiserated with the relatives, fellow course mates, and friends of the late IGP and prayed for the repose of his soul.

A statement by Force headquarters recalled that “IGP Mustapha Adebayo Balogun, who hails from Ila-Orangun in Osun State, was Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force between March, 2002 to January, 2005, and achieved major operational milestones including facilitating the establishment of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State”.

A graduate of the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan where he studied Political Science and Law respectively, the former IGP served in various administrative, operational, and investigative positions all around the country.

Late IGP Tafa, as he was fondly called, was a fellow of the National War College, as it was then called but now National Defence College, Abuja.

He equally held many Masters Degrees, cutting across many academic and professional fields.

The late IGP will be laid to rest in his country home at Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Saturday 6th August, 2022, according to Islamic rites.