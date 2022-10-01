Nigeria Police to begin promotion exams as PSC promotes 417 officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved promotion examinations for police officers scheduled to start from next year 2023 in line with the Public Service Rules.

The commission took notice of the Public Service Rules 020701, 020702, 020703 and 160304 which prescribed examinations as one of the conditions for promotions in the public service and approved that henceforth, promotion examinations will be a pre-requisite for promotions in the police force.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that this has been the major issue of discord between the Nigeria Police Force and the PSC for a long time now.

The PSC also promoted 417 senior police officers, including two deputy inspector-general of police among others.

Spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said these were the highpoints of the 15th plenary meeting of the commission held in Abuja presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd), the acting chairman of the commission.

The commission also approved the appointment of AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, to the substantive rank of deputy inspector general of police.

While the new DIG Sadiq was appointed to fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) DIG Dandaura whose appointment takes effect from October 20th, 2022 will be replacing, DIG Sadiq who is expected to retire from the service on the said date.

The commission further approved the promotion of 12 commissioners of police to the next rank of assistant inspector general of police.

The new AIGs are: CP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, Admin Medical, Falamo, Lagos; CP Emienbo Tony Tuesday Assayomo, Kwara State Command; CP Christiana Ibiso Cookey, Welfare, Force Headquarters; CP Evelyn Tamunoimi Peterside, Eastern Port and CP Eboka Friday, Rivers State Command.

Others are: CP Adesina Musbau Soyemi, Nasarawa State Command; CP Asafa Adekunle, CMOT, FCT; CP Edward Chuka Egbuka, Kogi State Command; CP Janet Agbede, Abia State Command; CP Oruebo Josiah Daso, Research and Development, FHQ; CP Olokode Taoheed Olawale, Osun State Command; and CP Abutu Yaro, Edo State Command. 57 assistant commissioners of police were also promoted to deputy commissioners of police.