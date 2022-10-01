Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has expressed optimism that Nigeria will achieve greatness despite its current challenges.

Governor Lalong stated this on Saturday in a message to mark the 62nd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

Lalong said a very prosperous Nigeria is possible if all citizens put aside their personal interests and work for the common good in a united manner.

He said: “It is therefore important that we do not allow the challenges of the moment to stop us from highlighting and thanking God for the tremendous successes we have achieved over the years.

“In this regard, we pay special tribute to those who fought for our indigence, those who nurtured it and to all who are doing their best to sustain it. We should continue to do our best to ensure that the sacrifices of these men, women, youths, children and people of various backgrounds do not go in vain.”

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

According to him, Nigeria is a great nation with abundant human and material resources comparable to only very few countries in the world and as such, there is the need to ensure that the resources of the nation are harvested and utilised efficiently for the good of all rather than for the benefit of a few.

He challenged those in power to always put the interest of the citizens first and shun any action that will dwindle hope, faith and patriotism among the followers, as it can lead to despondency and add to the problems militating against nation building.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for commemorating another independence anniversary, Governor Lalong prayed that the forthcoming democratic transition will go smoothly and consolidate the nation’s achievements in civilian rule.