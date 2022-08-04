Nigerian Air Force redeploys 14 AVMs, others over insecurity

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has approved the immediate redeployment of 14 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) barely 48 hours after his directive to Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational and air component Commanders to maximize the deployment of firepower against terrorists and other criminal elements.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the shakeup was part of efforts to inject new blood.

Amao, according to the statement, also approved the redeployment and appointment of new New Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers.

He said the newly appointed and redeployed senior officers are expected to assume their new offices on or before Friday, 5 August 2022.

The newly appointed Branch Chiefs were Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Jackson Yusuf, formerly Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), Abuja, AVM Oluwafemi Ogunmola and former director of intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance now Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF.

Others were AVM Aliyu Bello, former Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE) is now redeployed as the CTOP, HQ NAF, Abuja while AVM Nkem Aguiyi takes over as the Chief of Air Intelligence (CAI) and AVM Hassan Abubakar, former AOC Logistics Command is now the Chief of Standards and Evaluation.

Also the former COPP, AVM Charles Ohwo moves to Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja as the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, AVM Abubakar Liman, former CAI is by this development the Director of Space Utilization, DHQ, while AVM Hycinth Eze, former Group Managing Director (GMD) NAF Holding Company takes over as Director of Production, DHQ.

In the same vein, AVM Musa Muktar takes over as the GMD NAF Holding Company while AVM Raimi Salami, the erstwhile CCIS is now the Director of Strategy, DHQ.

Furthermore,the newly appointed AOCs are AVM Precious Amadi, AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir, AOC Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, AOC Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna while AVM Emmanuel Shobande takes over as AOC Logistics Command (LC), Lagos.

Amao reminded the new appointees of the need to continually seek for effective and efficient means of deploying the resources at their disposals in line with the reviewed NAF counterterrorism and counterinsurgency strategy.

He also charged them to be proactive and synergize with sister Services towards eliminating the threats particularly posed by terrorists in the country.