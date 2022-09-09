Nigerian Army chief to evaluate personnel’s operational performance

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, is set to appraise the performance of the service to consolidate on the milestone recorded so far.

He is also expected to hold interactions with principal officers, General Officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers, in an effort to provide strategic guidance towards enhancing the service operations and administration.

A statement by the Army Director of Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday, said all these are activities lined up for the third quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference.

He added that the conference was scheduled to hold between Monday, September 12 and Friday, September 16 in Abuja.

The statement partly read, “The weeklong Conference will provide a platform for the Nigerian Army to appraise its performance thus far, in the 3rd quarter of year 2022 and consolidate on its gains.

“The conference will also create an opportunity for the COAS to have face-to-face interaction with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers, in an effort to provide strategic guidance towards enhancing NA operations and administration.

“Additionally, the conference will retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements of the NA, with a view to effectively project into the future.

“Expectedly, the COAS who is the conference convener will declare it open on Tuesday 13 September 2022.”