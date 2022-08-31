Nigerian Army commander vows to smoke out killers of soldier

The Commander Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Abia State, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi has expressed displeasure over penultimate Wednesday’s incident that led to the killing of a soldier and a lady by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Adetuyi, who was said to have barely assumed leadership of the command some days before the ugly incident, vowed that none of the perpetrators of the crime will be spared in the communities.

It was learnt the Brigade Commander stated this while addressing stakeholders of communities in Ohafia local government area paid him a courtesy call.

Sources quoted the Commander to have said that he was not in the Brigade to ‘romance’ with any criminal but to constitutionally do everything possible to ensure peace without compromise in Ohafia and the whole of Abia State.

The 14 Brigade Commander was said to have enjoined the traditional rulers and monarchs to talk to their subjects to eschew violence, embrace peace and stop harbouring criminals in their domain.

This, he said, was essential so that innocent and law-abiding citizens would not be subjected to unnecessary inconveniences or get hurt, in reference to those who got injured or lost their lives during the recent attack.

The Commander further enjoined all stakeholders to report any act that is inimical to the peace and security of the communities, just as he had stated the need for a formidable synergy with all stakeholders if there must be a headway on the fight against criminals and criminalities.

The local government Chairman Dr. Okoroafor Ukiwe was said to have commiserated with the Commander over the death of his soldier, adding that the Council was aware of the efforts of the military in securing Ohafia and its environs.

Okoroafor assured the Commander that modalities on the way forward for the unfortunate incident not to repeat itself is of priority to the local Council.