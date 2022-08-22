Nigerian Army constitutes panel to probe killing of Islamic cleric in Yobe

The Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-east Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army has constituted a panel to investigate the alleged complicity of its soldiers accused of killing an Islamic cleric in Yobe state, Goni Gashua.

In a statement on Sunday by one of its spokespersons, Kennedy Anyanwu, a captain, the army also said an investigation is currently ongoing to unravel the identities of the soldiers.

Newsmen had reported the arrest of two soldiers over the murder of Mr Gashua, a sheikh.

Gashua was killed on Friday night near Jaji Maji in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe, Dungus Abdulkareem, who confirmed the incident said, “details of the incident would be relayed to the general public in a few days.”

While confirming the incident, the army described it as highly regrettable “given the Sectors disposition and zero tolerance on violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of engagement for troops.”

In its statement on Sunday, the army said, “The sector, in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command is carrying out investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers.

“Additionally, the Sector has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident. At the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.”

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

RE: POLICE ARREST TWO SOLDIERS OVER MURDER OF ISLAMIC CLERIC

The attention of Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai has been drawn to a publication by Premium Times dated 21 August 2022 alleging that the Nigerian Police in Yobe State have arrested two soldiers over the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua.

The Sector, in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command is carrying out investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers. Additionally, the Sector has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident. At the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

This incident is highly regrettable given the Sectors disposition and zero tolerance on violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of engagement for troops.

Consequently, the Sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promise that justice would be served accordingly.

KENNEDY ANYANWU

Captain

Assistant Director Army Public Relations

Headquarters Sector 2

Operation HADIN KAI

21 August 2022