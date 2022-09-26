Nigerian Army decries ‘endemic human trafficking’ in Imo

The Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Sani Suleiman has decried the spate of human trafficking in Imo State, describing the situation as “endemic”.

Suleiman stated this on Monday while parading suspected human traffickers the suspects at the brigade’s headquarters.

He called for collaborative efforts in tackling the situation, soliciting the support of spirited Nigerians.

“The essence of this briefing is to bring this to the notice of the public so that parents can be very wary and be aware of what is going on.

“There is endemic human trafficking in this state and it is to be given the right attention. We have had these issues here and there, and have handed a couple of those to the police. This particular racket needs to be broken and investigation needs to go further than this.”

Arrested by troops is a suspected child trafficker, Joy Duru from Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

The suspect allegedly specialises in stealing children from Imo State and sells them to her accomplices in Rivers State for a huge sum of money.

Addressing journalists, Suleiman said the suspects were arrested after several months of intelligence gathering.

He stated that the suspect usually carries out her illegal business in the guise of operating an orphanage home, adding that his troop also rescued a 23-year-old victim from the suspect, who is nine months pregnant.

Recovered from the suspect were forms said to have been gotten from teenage girls who get pregnant with the aim of selling the children upon delivery.

The Commander explained that efforts were ongoing to trace a suspected buyer of a two-week-old baby in Rivers State.