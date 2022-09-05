Nigerian Army harps on research, development to enhance operational efficiency

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to research and development to effectively address the contemporary security challenges confronting the nation.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, the Chief of Training (Army) reiterated this at the opening of the 2022 Research and Development Conference and Curriculum Harmonisation Workshop for Nigerian Army Schools on Monday in Abuja.

The programme was organized by the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

Ibrahim, represented by Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, Deputy Chief of Training, said the army had been leveraging research and development to enhance its operational efficiency.

He said the conference would bridge gaps in the Nigerian army’s research and development drive as well as its curriculum.

“Hence, I am hopeful that at the end of this workshop and conference, the objectives would have been attained for the betterment of the Nigerian army.”

According to him, opportunities like these are expected to lead to well-articulated suggestions to cover the gaps in the curriculum.

“I am indeed delighted that TRADOC Nigerian army has ventured into constructive engagements with relevant stakeholders towards building the capacity of our personnel, especially in training, research and development, and curriculum harmonisation.

“I also hope that the constructive engagements here will lead to actionable recommendations which will appropriately prepare and position the Nigerian army to address contemporary issues,” he said.

Ibrahim commended TRADOC for working in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, of having a “Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria.”

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Steven Olabanji, Commander, TRADOC, said the Nigerian Army had continued to evolve within the context of the current contemporary security challenges facing the nation.

The commander, represented by the Chief of Training, TRADOC, Maj.-Gen. JAL Jimoh, said the evolving dynamics had manifested in the areas of tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as personnel, equipment and material.

According to him, to cope with the challenges, there should be consistent research and development in the field of training and doctrine.

“Research and development activities recreate or help to evolve existing operation techniques and logistics procedures, equipment modification, training curricula, methodologies and techniques and others.

“Our eminent resource persons are well grounded in handling their various aspects of the programme and I urge all participants to show keen interest and take full advantage of these opportunities.

“As the anchor of training in the Nigerian army, I strongly believe that you will broaden your knowledge to enhance that of Nigerian army personnel through your various schools,” he said.

Newsmen report that the two-day programme had senior officers from various army schools and training institutions as participants.