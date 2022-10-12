Nigerian Army intercepts N4 million hemp headed for terrorists camp

Troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai in Yobe State have announced the interception of a large quantity of marijuana suspected to be heading to a terrorists enclave on the Nigeria-Niger border.

Chief of Staff to the Sector 2 Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Umar Muazu, yesterday handed over the substance to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the headquarters in Damaturu.

Muazu said the courier abandoned the vehicle carrying the substance and ran away on sighting troops on patrol.

Muazu said the drug consignment was heading to Tungus, a terrorist enclave on the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

“No suspect was arrested because they all abandoned their vehicle and ran away on sighting the patrolling team trying to catch up with him.

“They were taking these materials to the terrorists enclave because these are the things that they take that make them act the way they are acting because there is no sensible human being that will do what they are doing without being intoxicated. Now it has been taken away from them and by the grace of God we are doing more to end these terrorists in the Northeast,” Muazu said.

In his remarks after receiving the exhibit, Peter Ogar, Yobe State Deputy Commandant of the NDLEA, on behalf of the Agency, thanked the military for the synergy they have established between other security agencies.

He told journalists that the 98 parcels of the drugs had a market value of over N4 million, and would be sent for forensic test.