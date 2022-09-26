Nigerian government asks vice chancellors to reopen universities, resume

The Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), has directed Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities to reopen and resume lectures.

The letter, addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities, was signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses,” the letter reads.

Last week, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, hinted that the government may direct the reopening of federal universities following the ruling of the National Industrial Court.

The court had ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities to return to work in line with section 17 of the Trade Dispute Act 2004.

However, on Friday, ASUU, through lawyers, filed an appeal and stay of execution of the NIC order.