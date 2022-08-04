Nigerian government clears air on dispute over ‘Enyimba FM’ radio license

The Federal Government has cleared the air over the ‘Enyimba FM Aba’ radio license dispute between Chief Paul Ikonne, the son of a prominent monarch in Aba, HRM Eze Isaac Ikonne; and Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s aide and close ally, Enyinnaya Apollos.

This is as the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, through Trademarks Registry, has officially notified the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), that ‘Enyimba Fm Aba’ was legally registered by Rethink Media Network Ltd owned by Apollos for its radio station operation in Aba.

Trademarks Registry, however notified NBC that the license “is illegally being used by EMPAU Communication Ltd,” owned by Ikonne who is the immediate-past Executive Secretary of National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), and a chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to a letter by Trademarks Registry dated 25th July 2022, signed by Ogunbanjo A.T, and addressed to the Director General of NBC, the regulatory body had in an earlier letter dated 15th July 2022, sought the Trademarks Registry’s clarifications on why two different companies should be licensed to use the name ‘Enyimba Fm Aba’, for commercial radio station operation in the same city and State.

Responding to NBC inquiries, the Trademarks Registry said license to operate with the name was first issued to Apollos’ Rethink Media Network.

It read:“Referring to your letter dated July 15, 2022, on the above-stated matter (Use of “Enyimba FM as Trademark by Two Different Companies Licensed by the Commission), I am directed to inform you that investigation in this office has revealed that the application “ENYIMBA FM” by RETHINK MEDIA NETWORK LTD was first in time and was issued an approval based on a consent letter from Abia State Government through the State Ministry of Information.

“ENYIMBA FM” by EMPAU Communication Ltd was approved in error on the basis of a letter from Aba North Local Government, instead of Abia State Government which has the appropriate authority.

“Consequently, a letter of withdrawal of application of ENYIMBA FM has been dispatched to notify EMPAU Communication Ltd of the withdrawal of the acceptance letter earlier granted in error.”

Trademarks Registry in another letter to EMPAU communication Ltd entitled: “Withdrawal of Trademark Application number NG/TM/O/2022/60226 ENYIMBA FM” reads: “I am directed to inform you of the withdrawal of your trademark application ENYIMBA FM NG/TM/O/2022/60226 in class 38.

“The application was erroneously approved as it conflicts with ENYIMBA FM NG/TM/O/2021/44711 dated 26/10/2021.

“Consequently, the approval letter issued to you in respect of the application NG/TM/O/2022/60226 is hereby withdrawn and invalidated.”

Giving insight on what happened, the Head, Public Relations, Rethink Media Network Ltd, Mr. Chigozie Joshua, explained that after the company’s application for a radio license was approved by the NBC, the Company on September 2021, approached the Abia State Government through the Ministry of Information, with an application for consent to use the name ENYIMBA FM for registration and establishment of a radio station in Aba as required by Trademarks Registry laws and guidelines, given that ENYIMBA is classified as a ‘Geographical Area’.

He further noted that approval was granted by the State Ministry of Information in September 2021, while the Trademarks Registry in October 2021, granted and approved the application of Rethink Media Network Ltd to use ENYIMBA FM in classes 38 and 41, respectively, for its radio stations operation in Aba.

Joshua further revealed that in February 2022, after the allocation of 93.5 FM frequency by NBC, the outfit unveiled the station’s name and logo as “93.5 Enyimba Fm” with its slogan as “…the peoples’ radio”, and also laid the foundation for the ultramodern radio station in Aba.

Meanwhile, further investigation revealed that EMPAU Communication Ltd claimed that it got approval from the Trademark Registry on the 17 of March 2022, with a consent letter from the chairman of Aba North Local Government Area Council on the 21 of March 2022, five days after the alleged approval by trademark.