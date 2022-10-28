Nigerian government creates toll-free line for ambulance services in Abuja

The Federal Government has created emergency toll-free line for residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

This is coming amid heightened fear among residents in the FCT, over the terror alert by the United States.

The Ministry of Health, through the National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS), created a free toll line for immediate access to ambulance services within the capital city.

Tolu Ogunlesi, the digital and new media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this via his Twitter handle that the development is still in its pilot stage.

“It’s still in the pilot phase for now, and in the FCT. The Emergency Number is 112. It will provide ambulance pickup and emergency hospital care. Pls no prank or ‘test’ calls”, Ogunlesi said.

The Nigeria Police Force also released emergency phone lines of commands across the country on Thursday, to help residents access security operatives in real-time events and incidents.