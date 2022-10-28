Nigerian government creates toll-free line for ambulance services in Abuja

The Federal Government has created emergency toll-free line for residents of the Federal Capital Territory.
This is coming amid heightened fear among residents in the FCT, over the terror alert by the United States.
The Ministry of Health, through the National Emergency Medical Service & Ambulance System (NEMSAS), created a free toll line for immediate access to ambulance services within the capital city.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall shuts operations over security threats
- Flood: NEMA airlifts relief items to Bayelsa victims
- Akwa Ibom partners Nigerian Navy on girls college, fishing industry
- Abia governor swears in acting chief judge
- Plateau governor signs bill to establish state’s drugs agency
- Amnesty programme won’t be halted abruptly – PAP boss
- ISWSC: Defecation polluting Imo water source
- Monday Ubani: Muhammadu Buhari will leave good legacy by releasing Nnamdi Kanu
- NAF probes ‘accidental air strikes on civilians’
- Aminu Tambuwal: ASR Initiative’s N2.5 billion projects will bridge health sector manpower shortfall
Tolu Ogunlesi, the digital and new media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this via his Twitter handle that the development is still in its pilot stage.
“It’s still in the pilot phase for now, and in the FCT. The Emergency Number is 112. It will provide ambulance pickup and emergency hospital care. Pls no prank or ‘test’ calls”, Ogunlesi said.
The Nigeria Police Force also released emergency phone lines of commands across the country on Thursday, to help residents access security operatives in real-time events and incidents.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Segun Mimiko: I won’t ditch Nyesom Wike, other PDP governors
- Muhammadu Buhari reaffirms commitment to democratic values￼
- NASU urges Nigerian government to pay salary arrears for period of strike
- FIRS begins direct collection of taxes from online gaming operators
- Anambra governor cancels taxes on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers, others
- Presidential amnesty may end in November 2022
- Court orders Nigerian government to return Nnamdi Kanu to Kenya
- Yemi Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting
- Muhammadu Buhari wants trade relations beyond gas exports to South Korea
- Fire erupts at WAEC office, officials assure on vital documents