Nigerian government to disburse N300 million to Jigawa small-scale farmers

The Federal Government has concluded plans to disburse N300 million to 6,000 Jigawa State petty traders and small-scale farmers under the Government Empowerment and Enterprise Programme (GEEP).

While flagging off the second phase of the government empowerment and enterprise programme (GEEP) in Dutse, Jigawa State capital, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk, said the beneficiaries had been selected and screened.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo said when President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015; over 70 per cent of Nigerians were living below poverty level.

According to her, out of concern and determination to change the negative narrative, President Buhari established the Social Intervention Programme (SIP) under which series of interventions were initiated and implemented to tackle the challenge.

Faruk said: “There are many success stories. The first phase has elevated millions of Nigerians from abject poverty while many have become employers of labour.”

Faruq added that the targeted beneficiaries in the second phase will receive N50, 000 each to enhance their small-scale trade.

She urged the beneficiaries to be determined and self-disciplined in utilising the loan facility to achieve the desired goals.

Also yesterday, the Save the Children International (SCI) flagged off the distribution of empowerment equipment to no fewer than 8,500 people in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Flagging off the empowerment distribution, the district head of Kiyawa, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu Kiyawa directed the withholding of empowerment equipment for 21 community-based organisations that once were found to have mismanaged previous supports received from the organisation.

The district head expressed disappointment at the leaders and members of the groups for what he described as insincerity.

Alhaji Aliyu said those that have been found to have misappropriated supports are not to be given any empowerment items until they return earlier gestures to them.

He commended the other groups who are sincere and made good use of the support and encouraged them to continue with the good attitude. “That would surely speed up the development and progress of your group and the entire communities,” he said.

The district head further commended the SCI for the gesture and foresight in improving the lives of the people and children in particular.

The Chief Party of the inspiring project in Jigawa State, Dr Isah Adamu, said the programme was part of SCI projects that would end this year.

“As part of our determination to ensure the communities continue to maintain the pneumonia prevention and control in their areas.

“You are empowered to give you a source of income to finance yourselves, your children and expectant mothers to access health care delivery services,” he said.

He said the empowerment equipment are given based on their chosen trades and businesses.