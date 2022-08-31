Nigerian government disburses ₦471.9 billion SFTAS to states

The total amount disbursed by the Federal Government to State Governments under the World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme stands at ₦471.9 billion.

The last tranche of disbursements under the programme to State Governments will take place in October.

The SFTAS National Programme Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Stephen Okon in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday disclosed that the total sum of ₦471.9 billion has so far been disbursed to the 36 States of the Federation.

The disbursements were made “following the achievement of results in different Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) in the Annual Performance Assessments (APAs) (2018, 2019 and 2020) carried out by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation as the Independent Verification Agent (IVA).”

As the $1.5 billion World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme draws to a close, the federal government has indicated interests in the continuation of the programme.

Okon, in the statement by Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, the SFTAS Programme Communication Specialist, explained: “As part of its strategies to ensure the sustainability of fiscal reforms at the sub-national level, the SFTAS Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) was engaging stakeholders on the demand side like the CSOs who can ensure that fiscal transparency and accountability are sustained in state PFM activities”.