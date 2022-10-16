Nigerian government disburses relief items to Sokoto vulnerable persons

The Federal Government has distributed food and relief items to various persons affected by the flood disaster in Sokoto State.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, while speaking during the handover of the item to the State Government said it was in line with the assessment conducted and reports to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He noted that the recent flood incidents in several states including Sokoto have resulted in the loss of lives, human displacement, loss of means of livelihood and socio-economic dislocation.

According to him, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) had approved the release of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for onward distribution to all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He listed items distributed to include maize worth 3,320 bags of 50kg, Sorghum worth 2,840 bags of 50kg and Millet worth 1,250 bags of 50kg.

“The grains will be distributed directly to the deserving persons in collaboration with Distinguished Senators from the state, Honourable Minister representing Sokoto State, officials of the Nigerian Red Cross in the state, Religious and Community leaders, officials of the Sokoto SEMA and the NEMA Operations office.

The Director-General admitted that the Federal Government through NEMA cannot compensate persons impacted by disasters.

“We cannot compensate people for the traumatic experiences that they have suffered in times of disasters.

“Yet, we have to help people to get back on their feet and restart normal life with this type of relief intervention,” Ahmed said.

Earlier, the Head of Operations, NEMA Zonal Office, Aliyu Shehu Kafin Dangi, in his welcome address said the agency has continuously worked with the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, in conducting damages and loss assessment in guide relief intervention to persons in need of support.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mainasara Ahmed, promised to judiciously channel the relief materials to the most needed beneficiaries across the state.