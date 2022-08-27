Nigerian government distributes grains to poor, vulnerable in Gombe

The Federal Government (FG) has distributed 8,228 bags of grain to poor and vulnerable persons in Gombe State.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa-Pantami, disclosed this at the inauguration of the food distribution exercise Saturday in Gombe.

He said the gesture was part of the government’s efforts to alleviate hunger among the vulnerable population.

He listed the food items to include maize, millet, Guinea corn and maize grits, adding that the similar food items would be distributed to the poor across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, a committee comprising community and religious leaders has been set up to facilitate smooth distribution of the food items to vulnerable people at the grassroots.

The Minister charged the committee to be just and fair in the distribution exercise to mitigate the sufferings of the masses.

The Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Rasheed lauded the gesture, adding that the committee would ensure that the items reach the targeted population