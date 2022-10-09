Nigerian government enlists residents’ support to tackle insecurity

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged Nigerians to report suspicious activities that could affect the security of lives and property, so as to help tackle the various security challenges facing the country.

Aregbesola made the call when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

The minister said that Nigerians must appreciate that governance was not a hand out, but a participatory and inclusive process.

He said that the current security challenges in the country have international dimensions.

“Everyone is involved in the general consequence of the global economic challenges from the pandemic to all other socio-economic, political crisis worldwide,” he added.

According to him, Nigerians must factor those issues while appraising the government’s response to the security situation in the country.

“So, we must all be part of the process to guarantee peace for all of us.

“If you do not report suspicious activities then definitely you are undermining your own security.

“Nigerians are expected to support government by getting involved, being vigilant, by appraising, notifying reporting and monitoring activities that are suspicious in and around their environment.

“Security management is a pyramid and at the very base are people and it grows up to the apex which is the commander-in-chief, under him are all the institutions guaranteeing peace and security.

“So, we all must be involved, as all of us are required to play a role in ensuring rule of law, peace and security”, he said.

Aregbesola said government was not leaving any stone unturned in its determination to ensure that rule of law prevailed, lives and property were secured and a peaceful society evolved.