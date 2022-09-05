Nigerian government files fresh 24-count charges against Abba Kyari

The Federal Government has filed fresh 24-count charges against the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Recall that Kyari is being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and detained at the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja, including four defendants in the suit; ACP Sunday Ubia, ASP James, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu over alleged drug trafficking offences.

In one of the fresh charges filed by Joseph Sunday, NDLEA Director of Prosecution and Legal Services on August 30, 2022, at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, Kyari was accused of non-disclosure of assets after 14 assets were uncovered by the agency.

One of the counts reads, “That you, DCP Abba Kyari, male, adult and you Mohammed Kyari, male, adult, on or about February 14, 2022, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in order to disguise the true ownership of the property situate at plot no. 33, Bama Road, GRA Extension, Maiduguri, Borno State, covered by certificate no. BO/4319 issued by Borno State Government by deposing to a false affidavit at the Federal High Court in suit no. FHC/NG/Cs/9/2022 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, (as amended).”

Kyari was also accused of deposing to an affidavit to hide his ownership of plot no 9, BOTP/63 covered by the grant of right of occupancy no. BO/1087; a shopping mall at number 4, Aliyu Close along Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, covered by Certificate of Occupancy no. NE/1229.

In an alleged effort to cover-up the ownership of a plot of land covered by Certificate of Occupancy no: 000271 issued by Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Borno State, Kyari was said to have deposed to an affidavit at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri in suit number, FHC/NG/CS/9/2022, contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The agency also accused Kyari of not declaring the sum of Є17,598 in two GTB accounts, being proceeds of unlawful activities; N2.9 million in UBA; N366, 258.77 and N88.000 in Sterling Bank.