Nigerian government inaugurates ₦274 million TETFUND projects in FCE Obudu

Projects worth over N274,000 000 executed by the Federal Government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) were inaugurated weekend at the Federal College of Education, (FCE), Obudu.

The projects include a Science Complex compromising of six laboratories, one auditorium, twenty nine offices, a gym hall as well as a storey building compromising four classroom blocks and ten offices.

Inaugurating the projects located at the main campus of the college, the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, commended the management of the institution for the judicious use of resources as exemplified in the timely completion of the projects.

Jedy-Agba, who said that aside giving face-lift to the institution, the projects will enhance teaching and learning amongst staff and students, urged the institution to maintain the projects appropriately to inspire government to do more.

The Minister said that the feat was a testament to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to improve infrastructural development in tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him: “The President is very happy with these projects that’s why he sent me to personally come down to commission and hand them over to the college. As I go go back, I’ll report to the President that the funds have been properly utilized, and I’ll also pass the message that the school needs more investment in its internal roads. For power, I’ve heard the request”.

While delivering his goodwill message, Cross River Governor Ben Ayade commended TETFUND for the projects as well as all the interventions done in the states owned institutions.

Ayade, who was represented by Commissioner of Education, Dr. Godwin Amanke, said: “The framers of the TETFUND laws should be commended because they have brought so much development to public tertiary institutions in the country. We commend TETFUND for these projects and all the ones executed in our state owned institutions. We encourage them to continue to do more “.

Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arch. Sonny Echono on his part said that the projects were executed through the 2015/2018 merged normal intervention funds.

Echono, who was represented in the occasion by the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation of intervention agency, Arch. Babajide Olajide, added that TETFUND have many other projects lined up for commissioning in about twelve different locations across the country.

He said: “In the seven to eight years of the President Buhari’s administration, we’ve witnessed a lot of developments in the tertiary education subsector which have been made possible not just through statutory funding but intervention agencies like TETFUND. These iconic projects were completed this year and we’re delighted that the funds provided were properly utilized. We’re happy and hope that the institution will benefit more “.

Provost of the college, Dr. Richard Ugbaha said: “I want to categorically state that the best thing to happen to tertiary education in Nigeria is the establishment of TETFUND. This bold step has helped to provide institutions with basic infrastructure and educational needs that are required for effective teaching and learning, and our college has benefited immensely “.

Ugbaha who commended the President and other key stakeholders for the projects executed in the main and satellite campuses of the college, however, appealed to the federal government to also look into providing the institution with Solar Power farm, hostel accommodation, furnishing of the 2012/2013 Theatre Arts auditorium as well as fencing of the Bebi campus.