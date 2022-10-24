Nigerian government pledges support for national jailed in Dubai

The Federal Government, through its agency, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has pledged to support Dunchi Lar, a Nigerian lady who was jailed for one year in the United Arab Emirates.
Although reports suggest that Lar was jailed for exposing the maltreatment of Nigerians at Dubai airports, Channels Television cannot however verify that as of the time of filing this report.
It was gathered that Lar had taken to her Twitter page on August 31, to share photos and videos of herself and other people she identified as Nigerians being detained at the Dubai international airport.
But NIDCOM in a statement by spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said Lar was convicted under the UAE cybercrime law.
“Under the UAE cybercrime law, taking a video or photograph of someone without his/her consent and posting such on social media is an offence punishable with a one-year jail term or a fine between approximately $69,000 and $137,000, or both jail term and fine.
“Ms Lar made and tweeted the viral video of the UAE official at the airport. She was sentenced on the 12th of October and has 15 days to appeal the judgment. Ms Dunchi Lar can still appeal the ruling and has been assured of moral and consular support by the Nigerian mission in Dubai.”
