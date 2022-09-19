Nigerian government begins probe into payment of N49 billion to ghost workers

The federal government says it has commenced an investigation on a report by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) accusing some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of paying salaries to ghost workers.

According to a report, Kachollom Daju, permanent secretary, federal ministry of labour and employment, disclosed this over the weekend during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

Last week, ICPC said it uncovered N49.9 billion paid as salaries to ghost works between January and June 2022.

The ministry of labour and employment is among the MDAs.

Reacting to the claim, Daju said the ministry commenced an investigation into the accusation.

“Yes, investigations are ongoing, but I cannot tell you for certain what the government will do at the end of it,” Daju said.

“All I can say is that the federal government is currently looking into it, not only the federal ministry of labour and employment but all other ministries, departments and agencies that have been alleged to be part of what happened.”

Daju said the administration was working towards establishing job centres in each of the 36 states and federal capital territory, as well as the 774 local government areas, to tackle unemployment.

She added that the decision of the federal government to exit 100 million Nigerians out of the poverty line would be more feasible if stakeholders recognised their roles and played them effectively.