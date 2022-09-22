Nigerian government rolls out programme for 62 independence anniversary

The Federal Government has unveiled programmes lined up for the 62 Independence Anniversary celebration.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, who enumerated the programmes of activities for the Independence Anniversary celebration at a press conference held on Thursday also reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to promoting

the unity, security and stability of Nigeria.

The Minister also disclosed that Federal Government plans to hold the award of National Honours as part of the 62nd Independence Anniversary on October 11th 2022 in Abuja.

“Let me now reel out other activities for the anniversary: There will be a Church Service on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at the National Christian Centre, Central Business District, Abuja at 3:00 pm.

“This will be followed by a Public Lecture focused on National Unity on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at the State House Conference Hall at 10 am.

“On Friday, September 30th 2022, there will be a Special Juma’at Prayers at the National Mosque, Central Business District, here in Abuja.

“On Saturday, Oct. 1st 2022, there will be a Presidential Broadcast at 7 am. Later on the same day, there will be a Military Parade at Eagle Square, Central Business District, Abuja, starting at 10 am

“Please permit me to use this opportunity to announce that the award of National Honours will be held as part of the 62nd Independence Anniversary on Oct. 11th 2022 in Abuja. The Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs will give the full details later.

“Gentlemen, celebrating our independence anniversary is a reminder that in spite of the challenges we have faced as a nation, Nigerians have remained resilient and committed to the unity of our country. Let me also reiterate the commitment of this administration to promoting the unity, security and stability of our country. I wish us all a Happy Independence Anniversary” he said.