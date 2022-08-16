Nigerian government set to meet ASUU as strike hits 183 days

As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike enters 183 days, the National President of the union. Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has said that the Federal Government will on Tuesday meet with them to address the ongoing industrial action.

It could b recalled that since the end of the renegotiation meeting led by Prof. Nimi Briggs, President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had not made effort to discuss their decision with the union’s executives.

Likewise, after the submission of the ASUU report by the Briggs committee, the president gave the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu a two-week ultimatum to address the demands of ASUU.

However, the two weeks elapsed three weeks ago, yet, nothing was done to forestall an extension of the strike by one month, which started on August 1, 2022.

But, Prof. Osodeke who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday said the union was willing to call off the strike if the Federal Government agreed to its demands at today’s meeting.

He said, “If we go into that meeting tomorrow and the government says, what you have bargained for, we are willing to sign, the strike will be called off.”

In an earlier interview, Osodeke condemned the fraudulent activities which the government used the university unions rejected the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system to commit.

He said, ‘’We have been shouting all along that IPPIS is a fraud, we have told them that for 16 years they siphoned our money with IPPIS, and they punished our members because of it. Now, they know, some foreign bodies forced it on the people.’’

ASUU commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, 2022, after the Federal Government refused to meet some of its demands including, the release of revitalization funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.