Nigerian government to unveil conduit masterpiece for easier broadband penetration

The Federal Government says it will soon provide a conduit masterpiece in every part of the country that will give future provider easier and cheaper installation of their services.

Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, said this at the 4th Edition of Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFO) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Pantami said the idea tagged: National Dig Once Policy would enable future network providers install fiber by threading it through the existing conduit.

The minister, who was represented by Engr Usman Ali, Deputy Director in the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), said the “Dig Once” would discourage regular digging in the country.

The minister said that the synergy would promote seamless installation of fibre duct for effective broadband and reduce the barriers to Internet service providers.

According to him, Dig Once Policy promotes safety of citizens, reduces traffic congestion on the line and allows comprehensive planning.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta also represented by Engr Usman Ali, said that NCC as the coordinating agency would ensure the policy was obeyed to the later.

Danbatta said that hopefully, by the end of the year, the policy would be unveiled.

Olabode Ojo, Director, Fibre Operations, IHS Nigeria said that the policy would protect newly and recently paved roads and sidewalks and enhance the uniformity of construction.

He said that it would ensure efficient, non-duplicative placement of infrastructure in the Public Right of Way.

Chidi Ajuzie, Group Chief Operating Officer, WTES Project Limited, said the collaboration would develop an ecosystem of trust among providers.

According to Ajuzie, it will support digital inclusion initiative, internet speed increase, price per data unit decrease, and increase data traffic competition.

Omobayo Azeez, Lead Executive, PIAFO said that the summit was necessary to boost Nigeria’s digital economy drive.

Azeez said that to achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration target by 2025 required an ecosystem of willing and united stakeholders.