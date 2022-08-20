Nigerian government urged to clear air on ‘donation’ to Niger Republic

Federal government has been urged to speak on the allegation by Niger Republic that it did not receive any vehicle from the federal government of Nigeria either for security operations or any other purpose.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had reportedly confirmed release of N1.4bn for purchase of vehicles for neighbouring Niger republic to enhance their local security by the federal government.

Alhaji Musa Saidu who is the Coordinator and Special envoy, Ecology and Marine Africa of the International Human Right Commission, IHRC, said as an international rights activist he had had several international calls on the issue.

He said there was urgent need for the federal government to clear the air on the allegation by the Niger republic, adding that the world was waiting.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari should not hesitate to order a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the truth was unraveled.

“I have said it is a good thing to help neighbouring countries fight terrorism and this way we are also preventing its spread to our country. Fighting cross border crime is a collaborative effort.”

“Now there was this story that the Nigerian government released money for purchase of security vehicles to aid war against insecurity in neighbouring Niger republic but the Niger republic government has come out to say they didn’t get any money from the federal government. This is worrisome. “

”We want the federal government to speak on this money. What happened to the money allegedly released and confirmed to have been released by the Minister of Finance, budget and National planning. “

“This issue should be resolved. We want the government to investigate what happened . “

“This is not a small matter. When there was uproar against Mr President on the alleged donation I came out to speak so what is the true picture now? Who is deceiving who, who is lying ?

“The Hon Minister said the money was removed from her office. So what happened to the money ? This thing should be properly investigated. This is where journalists should come in to do thorough investigative journalism.”

” It is the government that can address this issue. Niger republic people are reacting to the matter.”

It would be recalled that the Minister of Defence, Niger Republic, Alkassoum Indatou, had said the country did not receive any vehicle from the federal government of Nigeria, adding that Maradi region in the country allegedly got four Hilux vehicles from the Zamfara state government for security operations.

He said he was aware the region was still expecting another one Hilux from Zamfara to make up the five allegedly promised the area by the Zamfara government, stressing that the country didn’t receive any vehicle from the federal government of Nigeria.