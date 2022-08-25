Nigerian government warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

The Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday, warned Nigerians against moving to Northern Cyprus, due to the human rights abuses meted out to Nigerians in the country.

She also warned that the country, which is only recognised by Turkiye, does not have robust mechanisms that would enable the Federal Government to pursue justice for several Nigerian students killed in the de facto state.

Dabiri-Erewa said this at the 48th session of the State House Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Officially called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus is a de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus.

Recognised only by Turkiye, Northern Cyprus is largely considered by the United Nations and the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

Dabiri-Erewa who noted that several Nigerians are being maltreated and killed in the region said, “Think twice before going to Northern Cyprus. We can’t do much for Nigerians there. Our students are being killed daily.”

She added that every Nigerian stranded in Ukraine at the start of the conflict returned home safely.

Students psychologically affected by the conflict underwent proper counselling before continuing their education either online or onsite by enrolling into local Universities to continue their programmes.