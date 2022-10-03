Nigerian government worried as international market rejects Nigeria’s food items

The federal government has expressed worries over the rejection of Nigeria’s food items and other goods exported out of the country.

Speaking at the opening of a six-day training for members of the National Codex Committee on Food Safety Risk Analysts and the revised NCC procedural manual organised in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said the rejection is affecting the country economically.

The minister, who was represented at the event by the director and National coordinator for Food Safety and Quality Programme, Mr Atanda John, said the committee which he heads was created “to ensure protection of food, ensure you take good and safe food and also to ensure fair practice in international food trade.”

Ehanire said; “we have been hearing of rejection of our foods; it’s because there’s no adherence to that standard, and this is not giving the country a good image. It’s affecting us economically tourism wise and in every other aspect.”