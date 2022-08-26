Nigerian government worries over illegal mining, moves to prosecute offenders

The Federal Government says it is worried over illegal mining activities in the country and reiterates its commitment to prosecute people who fail to comply with extant environmental laws.

The Director-General, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Prof. Aliyu Jauro, made this known while briefing newsmen on the agency`s activities on Thursday in Abuja.

Jauro said NESREA was saddled with the responsibility of enforcing all environmental laws, guidelines, policies, standards and regulations in the country.

He said the agency also prohibited the processes and use of equipment or technology that undermined environmental quality.

Jauro said the agency had recently been inundated with several complaints on the resurgence of the activities of artisanal miners in the country.

He said the situation had raised fears of degradation of the environment, destruction of farmlands and contamination of water sources, especially the Osun River.

The NESREA boss said such mining activities were not new in the area because the state is sited on a schist-belt that is richly endowed with mineral resources such as gold, tourmaline, tantalite, among others.

He said that the sites, however, attracted the artisanal miners, adding that the river also played important roles in the area.

“The river is a key source of water for humans, plants and animals within the area, and it has international interest because it passes through the Osun-Osogbo sacred grove.

“The area is designated as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

“Indeed, the river is reputed for its cultural, religious and economic significance,’’ he said.

The director-general said that the agency had carried out sensitisation workshops for artisanal miners drawn from different parts of the state.

He said the miners were enlightened on the effects of the activities on human health and environment and were encouraged to carry out their activities in a more environmentally sound manner.

Jauro said that a total of 300 full kits of personal protective equipment were distributed to the miners after the workshop.

“According to him, following the recent reports, the agency has intensified its compliance monitoring of the affected areas which revealed a large presence of Chinese miners.

“The Chinese miners with the aid of excavators and related equipment, mine and wash the minerals along or close to river courses.

“There is also high activity of artisanal miners who scavenge surface minerals at abandoned mine pits and wash them in nearby rivers, most of which flow into the river.

“The river has become more turbid with reddish coloration from the disturbance of mining and washing into the rivers,’’ he said.

Jauro said the situation was worrisome since the cultural practices at the Osun grove required contact with the water and people also use the water daily in their homes.

He said that the agency had conducted investigation which the water and soil were collected for laboratory analysis to determine the level of pollution of the activities.

“When the investigation is concluded, the provisions of the National Environmental Mining and Processing of coal, ores and industrial minerals Regulations, 2009 will be invoked against those involved in the activities.

“This will definitely mean that perpetrators will have their facilities sealed and they will be charged to court for environmental violation.

“As citizens, we have very important roles to play in protecting the environment and the agency continually educates Nigerians on the agency’s roles and responsibilities.

Jauro, however, urged Nigerians to support the government to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment.