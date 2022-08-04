Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Adeleke Mamora, has said that the mass exodus of medical personnel particularly, medical doctors to foreign countries must stop.

Adeleke stated this when a delegation of the Nigeria Medical Association (MNA) led by her President, Uche Ojinmah, paid a courtesy visit to him in his office today, in Abuja.

The Minister stated that government will do everything necessary to stem the tide of mass exodus of Medical Personnel especially doctors in the country.

To this end, Adeleke said that, government will look into conditions of service of health workers in respect to their working tools and remuneration so as to encourage health workers particularly doctors in their profession.

He promised to defend the interest of doctors and health workers because of their importance to humanity.

He enjoined the Association to maintain high level of integrity and conduct, in line with her oath of profession.

The minister stated that Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will always collaborate with the Association, in scientific matters and appreciated the Association for her visit.

Earlier, the President of Nigerian Medical Association, Uche Ojinmah, said that they came to felicitate with the minister on his new appointment as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

He also, requested the minister to discuss some of the Association’s challenges such as condition of service, working tools and remuneration in Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC) on her behalf.