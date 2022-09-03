Nigerian institute announces demise of president

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has announced the death of its President and Chairman of Council, Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Muraina (Rtd), at the age of 64.

The institute disclosed this in a statement signed on Saturday in Lagos by Mr Jude Iheanacho, acting Registrar, NIM.

According to the statement, Muraina died from an ailment in a private hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It stated that Muraina, who joined NIM in 2003 as member and elevated to the prestigious and highest professional membership grade of fellow in 2011, served the institute in various capacities at different times.

It added that the institute was greatly sadden by his passing, describing the development as a huge blow and a sad commentary.

The statement read: “He was elected to the institute’s council in 2014 and became the chairman of the audit committee between 2015 and 2017.

“Due to his consistent support of the institute’s programmes over the years, he was conferred the institute’s presidential award in 2014 and became national treasurer in 2017, deputy president in 2020 before being elected the 23rd president in 2021.

“Apart from being a fellow of NIM, Muraina was a fellow, Certified National Accountants and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Member, Institute of Directors Nigeria and an alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

“His pedigree as a thoroughbred, seasoned and tested professional manager and military officer was never in doubt as he distinguished himself creditably in every assignment he was saddled with.

“He would be sorely missed by the institute and it is our prayers that his soul rests in absolute perfect peace.

“The burial arrangement will be announced by the family.”