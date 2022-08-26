Nigerian military: Troops decimate terrorists in Yobe, Borno, Abuja

The military has outlined its recent successes against terrorists and other criminals across the country.

In a press briefing on Thursday, military spokesperson, Musa Danmadami, said scores of terrorists in Borno, Yobe, Abuja and other locations were neutralised between August 11 to 25.

See the full text of the military briefing below:

PRESS BRIEFING BY DIRECTORATE OF DEFENCE MEDIA OPERATIONS ON ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA’S MILITARY OPERATIONS HELD AT DEFENCE HEADQUARTERS NEW CONFERENCE ROOM ON 25 AUGUST 2022

Bi-weekly press briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security agencies from the various operational theatres in the 6 geopolitical zones of the Country. It is my pleasure also to welcome you today being my first briefing as the new Director Defence Media Operations. The highlights of today’s brief will cover the period from 11 – 25 August 2022.

NORTH EAST ZONE

Troops in the North East theatre of operation conducted several operations in Gwashiri, Pulka-Kirawa axis, Amanwa village, Tungushe,, Bama town, Mulgwai village, Kwatara, Gubio, Kekeno, Dogon Chuku, Miringa Market and Monguno town all in Borno State as well as, Buni Yadi – Jauro Bashin in Yobe State. During the operations, troops neutralized 12 terrorists, recovered 18 AK47 rifles, 1 RGP, 2 FN rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 bicycles, 1 golf car, large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, bags of maize, 3 grenade, 4 mobile phones, 47 rustled cattle, 6 donkeys, 20 cartons of super cereal, 51 Jerricans of groundnut oil, 2 cartons of cigarettes, medical suppliers, food stuffs and 40 pairs of male and female clothing. Troops also arrested 8 suspected terrorists, 4 logistic suppliers, rescued 4 civilians and the sum of N1,005,360.00 cash. Also as troops of Operation HADIN KAI continue to consolidates on their success against the terrorists more of them surrendered to own troops within the period under review, a total of 1,652 BHT members and their families have surrendered to own troops at different location. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children.

In a related development, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI on 20August 2022 carried out strikes on terrorists enclaves in Sambisa forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State with various degree of success recorded. Acting on credible intelligence about the gathering of terrorists at a location revealed to be the enclave of a notorious terrorist being hosted by a top ranking commander, believed to be the Islamic State of West Africa Province leader of Sambisa forest who took over the leadership after the demise of Abubakar Shekau. Consequently, the air strikes was carried out on the enclave. Feedback revealed that 25 of the terrorists were neutralized in the strikes with 18 serious wounded. Among those neutralize was a high profile commander known as Uzaifa, who was the ‘MINZIR’, which connotes the fourth in line of the terrorist leadership structure.

A similar air strikes was also conducted in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad at a location revealed to be the training camp of the terrorists. Report gathered revealed that scores of the terrorists were neutralized in the strikes. All recovered items and rescued civilians were handed over to the relevant authorities while the surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist members and their families were profiled for further action.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

Troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH have sustained the momentum to deny terrorists freedom of action in their Joint Operation Area. Consequently, between 13 – 18 August 2022 the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH conducted air interdiction operations at a terrorists enclaved in Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The air strike was on the terrorists who had assembled for a meeting hosted by a notorious terrorist leader Aminu Duniya, Report revealed that the air strikes resulted in the neutralization of several of the terrorists.

In a related development, on 13 August 2022 troops of Guards Brigade raided some suspected terrorist hideout at Deidei Abattoir in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Dupka village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. During the raid operation 8 suspected terrorist were arrested, 5 AK47 rifles and 3 pump action gun were recovered, while large quantities of items suspected to be cannabis sativa, 3 machetes, knives among other items were also recovered. Similarly, between 14 – 17 August 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in conjunction with vigilantes and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp conducted operational activities at Mum village, Garga District, in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well as Mariri Town, Kauru Local Government Area and Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. During the operations, 21 suspected terrorist, 7 suspected kidnappers and 3 suspected vandals were arrested at different locations, while 7 terrorists were neutralized with 12 civilians rescued from the kidnappers den. Items recovered from the suspects include 3 motorcycles, 8 mobile phones, some quantity of illicit drugs and the sum of N60,000.00

Furthermore, between 14 – 18 August 2022 troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE in conjunction with the Department of State Service conducted raid operation at bandits camps at Ankya Village, ZakiBiam town in Ukum Local Government Area, Mahaga Community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, as well as Jamata in KotonKarfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. During the operation a notorious bandit identified as Timothy Nwagaga (aka Ambiju) was arrested at Zaki Biam town in Benue State. It was revealed that the suspect is a gang member of a notorious bandit know as Anhie (aka short man) who has been on troops wanted list. In the same vein, a wanted gun runner known as Naziru Mohammed was arrested at Murtala Mohammed Bridge, in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. items recovered during the operation include 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, large sum of money, 2 mobile phones, 1 tricycle and 1 motorcycle. All recovered items have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

NORTH WEST ZONE

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI recorded a major success in the ongoing fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in this zone. On 13 August 2022, in a coordinated joint operation by the land and air component, terrorist enclaves around Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were engaged. Intelligence revealed that the terrorists had planned to attack villages within the vicinity where there were operating. Consequently, own troops leveraged on the report and conducted clearance operation against the terrorists that resulted in the neutralization of several of the terrorists while other fled with severe gunshot wound. Items recovered include 2 GPMGs, 3 AK47 rifles and 7 motorcycles. Furthermore, troops raided terrorist hideout at Bida village market in Chikun Local Government Area, Zaria-Ikara road around Kwari village in Ikara Local Government Area, Kaya-Giwa in Giwa Local Government Area, Kabode forest in Kachia Local Government Area all in Kaduna State. During the operations, troops arrested 37 suspected terrorists, recovered 11 motorcycles, 8 cutlasses, 3 mobile phones and rescued 8 civilians.

In a related development between 16 – 18 August 2022, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted air interdiction operations at Rugu Forest in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State and within Zamfara State as well as Dukura, Ungushi and Umbutu villages in Kebbi Local Government Area of Sokoto State on terrorist hideouts and enclaves. The air interdiction operation was in response to intelligence report on the gathering of terrorists in the forest. Consequently, the hideouts and enclaves were bombarded and several of the terrorists were neutralized. While troops on patrol engaged terrorist along Magani road within of Zamfara State and neutralized a notorious terrorists commander identified as Sojan Madagwal who was responsible for various attacks and road blocks along Gusau road and also on the wanted list of security agencies with members of his gang. During the operation troops recovered large quantity of different calibres of ammunitions and 2 motorcycles. Similarly, on 18 August 2022, the air component conducted another air interdiction operation on terrorist hideouts around Damba at Kaso Hills, Kajuru, and various locations within its environs in Kaduna State. During the operation troops sighted terrorist’s with large herds of cattle trying to escape on sighting own troop. Subsequently, they were struck with scores of the terrorists neutralized. Also, the air component responded to a distress call on the activities of several terrorists on motorcycles convoy moving from Udawa to Kurebe in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The terrorists were engaged in an airstrike while those who fled to near by bushes were mopped up by the land component. All recovered items were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

SOUTH SOUTH ZONE

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have continued the war against oil theft and illegal bunkering and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the South South region of the Country. Consequently, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of operations, OCTOPUS GRIP and Operation DAKAR DA BARAWO conducted operational activities in creeks, villages, communities and towns. During the operation troops also discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, which includes, 493 dugout pits, 512 storage tanks, 413 cooking ovens and 59 wooden boats. Also, troops recovered 4 tankers, 2 speed boats, one generator, one outboard engine, 14 pumping machines, 3 AK47 rifles, Twenty Five Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy Seven and Fifteen (25,977.15) Barrel of crude oil, Three Million Two Hundred and Thirty Six Thousand One Hundred and Thirty (3,236,130) litres of Automotive Gas Oil, Twenty Six Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy Five (26,575) litres of Premium Motor Spirit and Two Thousand (2,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine. Troops also arrested 21 pipelines vandals. All recovered items and apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Cumulatively, a total value of products denied oil thieves from the period in review are One Billion Three Hundred and Thirteen Million Twenty Thousand Two Hundred Forty Two Naira (N1,313,020,242.00) only of crude oil, Two Billion Three Hundred Seventy Four Million Six Hundred and Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy One Naira (N2,374,607,471.00) only of AGO, Four Million Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Five Naira (N4,650,625.00) only of PMS and Fifteen Million Nine Hundred and Eighty One Thousand Naira (N15,981,000.00) only of DPK. Consequently, a grand total of Three Billion Seven Hundred and Eight Million Two Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty Eight Naira (N3,708,259,338.00) only was denied the oil thieves.

SOUTH EAST ZONE

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have sustained their operation to curb the illegal activities of the Proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra in the South East zone and restore normalcy to the region. Consequently, between 15 – 21 August 2022, the joint security patrol carried out raid and clearance operations in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Anambra State and Abia State and suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network militia camps. During the operations troops arrested one member of the group and recovered one AK42 assault rifle, 6 pump action guns, 1 locally made barretta gun, 5 locally fabricated doubled barrel guns, 98 live cartridges, 2 machetes, 2 axe, 20 motorcycles, a pair of police camouflage uniform, 1 military camouflage uniform and a ballistics vest.

SOUTH WEST ZON

Troops of Operation ATWASE in the conduct of Operation SWIFT RESPONSE have continued to clamp down on smugglers of contraband in the borders area, bushes and waterside in Ogun State and Kwara State. Items recovered during the raid operations include 1,542 jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit, 311 bags of 50kg foreign rice and a truck loaded with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa. All recovered items were handed over to Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State and Kwara State for further necessary action.

On a final note, I wish to convey the military high command commendations on the efforts of troops in the various theatres of operation across the Country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies in our quest to return peace to our dear Country. Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated for the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of their operations while also urging them to continue to provide creditable information on enemies of the state in their locality.

MUSA DANMADAMI

Major General

Director

Defence Media Operations

25 August 2022