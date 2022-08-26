Nigerian minister advises health care providers to revamp sector

Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, has urged doctors, nurses and other health care providers to revitalise the sector.

Ekumankama spoke during inauguration of projects at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) at Ebute Meta in Lagos.

He said this would curb brain drain facing the sector due to inadequate facilities.

“The challenges we have is brain drain of doctors and nurses. I’ll encourage them to stay back seeing efforts by the Federal Government to put the sector on track. In the last two to three years, govt has been releasing 100 per cent of the budget for health”.

The projects inaugurated are orthopaedic and trauma centre, molecular building complex, clinical training centre, oxygen gas plant, modern main theatre and powerhouse.

Ekumankama hailed the medical centre as a pacesetter in innovations and use of technology in healthcare,

“This hospital has contributed towards a positive image for our government and has won awards and commendations, including the first Federal Government hospital with Safe Care Level 4. The hospital is also on the verge of launching its pin-hole endoscopic surgery programme,” said Ekumankama

Chief Medical Director, also Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Adedamola Dada, said the project would improve access and quality healthcare delivery.

Adedamola appealed to the Federal Government to support the hospital in its projects.

Board Chairman Ishola Balogun Fulani said the relationship between employees and management would transform the hospital.