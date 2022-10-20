Nigerian Navy impounds bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Akwa Ibom says it impounded 64 bags of smuggled rice on Mbo waterways during a routine patrol operation.

The Base Operating Officer, Lt.-Cdr. Daniel Onyemaeze, disclosed this during the handing over of the bags of rice to the Nigeria Customs Service, on Thursday in Ibaka.

He said that the consignment was seized on Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 on Mbo River when the smugglers fled and abandoned the rice and their boat.

Onyemaeze assured that the navy would not relent in putting an end to activities of economic saboteurs and other illegalities on Akwa Ibom waterways.

He said that the seizure was in line with the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, to end oil theft and smuggling through the waterways.

“In compliance with the provisions of Harmonised Standard Operating Procedures on arrest, detention and prosecution of vessels and persons in Nigerian’s Maritime Environment 2016 and on behalf of Nigerian Navy FOB, Ibaka, I hereby hand over 64 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice to Nigeria Customs Service for further investigation,” Onyemaeze said.

The consignment was received by Mr Kikems Danbana, a Superintendent of Customs in charge of the Joint Border Patrol Team, Oron axis.

Danbana commended the navy for their collaboration with the customs service to tackle smuggling.

“This is not the first time, we have been coming here several times for handing over foreign parboiled rice”, he said.