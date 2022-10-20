Nigerian Navy impounds bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Akwa Ibom says it impounded 64 bags of smuggled rice on Mbo waterways during a routine patrol operation.
The Base Operating Officer, Lt.-Cdr. Daniel Onyemaeze, disclosed this during the handing over of the bags of rice to the Nigeria Customs Service, on Thursday in Ibaka.
He said that the consignment was seized on Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 on Mbo River when the smugglers fled and abandoned the rice and their boat.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Police: Why we teargassed #EndSARSMemorial protesters
- Elections won’t affect 2023 census — NPC
- WAEC launches digital certificate
- EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos attorney-general over alleged $200,000 laundering
- INTERPOL arrests over 70 suspected fraudsters linked to black axe cult in Nigeria
- Nigerian government launches partnership for digital skills programme with Coursera
- #EndSARS anniversary: Security agents disperse protesters, harass reporters
- Falz: #EndSARS not a political movement
- Ekiti speaker Funminiyi Afuye passes on at 66
- Soldiers video: DHQ warns politicians, social media handlers against fake news
Onyemaeze assured that the navy would not relent in putting an end to activities of economic saboteurs and other illegalities on Akwa Ibom waterways.
He said that the seizure was in line with the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, to end oil theft and smuggling through the waterways.
“In compliance with the provisions of Harmonised Standard Operating Procedures on arrest, detention and prosecution of vessels and persons in Nigerian’s Maritime Environment 2016 and on behalf of Nigerian Navy FOB, Ibaka, I hereby hand over 64 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice to Nigeria Customs Service for further investigation,” Onyemaeze said.
The consignment was received by Mr Kikems Danbana, a Superintendent of Customs in charge of the Joint Border Patrol Team, Oron axis.
Danbana commended the navy for their collaboration with the customs service to tackle smuggling.
“This is not the first time, we have been coming here several times for handing over foreign parboiled rice”, he said.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Court stops National Assembly workers’ proposed strike
- Ebonyi government suspends permanent secretary, governor’s aide over ‘missing diesel’
- Ahmad Lawan: Ninth Senate the most productive since 1999
- FUTA students resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday
- Muhammadu Buhari wishes Sierra Leone peaceful 2023 general elections
- Official: Plateau university resumes lectures October 24
- US commits $1 million in response to flooding across Nigeria
- Ekiti speaker was one of our finest – Oyo speaker
- Tanker explosion: FRSC diverts traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- NDDC needs prudent, resourceful manager – Group