Nigerian Navy releases rescued Ghanaian fishermen to consulate

The Nigerian Navy released two Ghanaian survivors of a boat mishap to the Ghana consulate in Lagos on Monday after receiving medical attention.

The Nigerian Navy ship rescued the foreigners after they had suffered a boat mishap around 10 pm while fishing on July 31.

However, the Navy confirmed that only two out of four fishermen survived the mishap as two drowned before the arrival of the rescue team.

In a statement released by the Command’s Information Officer, Western Naval Command, Edward Yeibo, on Monday, the Navy said it had released the two survivors to their consulate.

Part of the release read, “The rescued men; Mr Francis Cudjoe and Mr John Qualcoo were thereafter recovered to NNS BEECROFT, Naval Base Apapa, where they received medical care and attention. Today, 8 August 2022, NNS BEECROFT handed over the two rescued Ghanaian fishermen to the representatives of the Ghana Consulate in Lagos.

“While commiserating with the Ghanaian Community on the loss of the other two fishermen, the Commander, Naval Base BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna, used the opportunity to reiterate the need for seafarers always to emplace all safety measures, including the use of life jackets within the maritime domain. He further stressed the commitment of the Nigerian Navy towards ensuring the safety and security of all seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime domain.”