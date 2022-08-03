Nigeria

Former Nigerian president urges youths not to be deterred from achieving their goals

August 3, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday engaged in commercial tricycle business as he rode and picked a male passenger around the Kuto area of Abeokuta.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, challenged Nigerian youths not to allow any situation they are facing to deter them from achieving their goals in life.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the 25th remembrance of the 3rd Asiwaju of Egbaland, late Chief Abdul Razak Sanusi, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta in Ogun State capital, said the late Sanusi rose to become one of the country’s foremost businessmen and influential people despite his lack of formal

The former president added that the deceased during his lifetime was able to achieve what a university graduate could not achieve despite being handicapped by education.

