Nigeria’s vice-president arrives London for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in London to represent Nigeria at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Osinbajo departed Nigeria on Saturday to represent Nigeria at a number of events on Sunday and Monday, including the State funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

The vice president is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, before his return to Nigeria after Monday’s state funeral.