NIMC threatens to prosecute vendors ‘extorting’ applicants

The National Identity Management Commission has threatened to prosecute any NIMC vendor found extorting applicants in Delta State.

The State Director of NIMC, Henrietta Okolo, stated this on Friday at the celebration of 4th National Identity day in Asaba.

He said, “We have reported cases of vendors extorting applicants, we are investigating them and any vendors found guilty will have their licence withdrawn.

“If our vendors do not comply with the rules and regulations, we are not only to withdraw their licence, we will prosecute them.

“We are investigating these cases and we had asked our supervisors across the local government to watch out and investigate.

“We are very careful in these cases so that we will not end up having a lot of legal battle.”

Mrs Okolo disclosed that so far about 3 million Nigerians have been registered in Delta and efforts is ongoing to register everyone in the state.

She said that this year National Identity day celebration with the theme; Traditional Institutions as Critical Stakeholders for Citizens’ Mobilisation was targeted to take registration to the creeks and rural areas through traditional institutions.

The NIMC State Director urged residents in the state to register as well as collect their National Identity Card, stressing the important of the NIN card.