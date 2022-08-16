NiMet places MDAs, Nigerian on alert over imminent flooding, above normal rain fall

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday placed on alert the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and citizens, over imminent heavy and extended rain falls in some parts of the country.

Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet gave this warning in Abuja at a press conference organized to intimate the nation of the prevailing weather patterns observed across the nation as well as measures of mitigation.

Independent reports that the forecast released during the conference covered the months of August, September, and October 2022 season as part of the organization’s mandate of continuous observation and monitoring of rainfall events across the country.

He said the above-normal rainfall conditions are expected over the northern states such as Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, much of Kebbl and Gombe, Kaduna, and the Adamawa States.

The NiMet boss stated that normal to above normal rainfall conditions are expected over most parts of the southwestern states like Lagos, Ogun, Osun, much of Oyo, Ondo, parts of Ekiti, and Edo states, while normal rainfall conditions are expected in the central states, most of Kaduna, Adamawa, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, parts of Bauchi, Gombe and Ondo states.

Also, Matazu said normal to below normal conditions are expected over the south-south and the inland states such as Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states.

According to the NiMet boss, there maybe be a need for evacuation of some areas depending on their locations.

“If you live in flood-prone areas definitely you will be very prone to this, or if you live in a low land area. This information is better utilized by state emergency or what is supposed to be local emergency committees, they normally carry out vulnerability assessments and identify high-risk areas, based on the forecast, and then they advise. I know National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is coordinating temporary evacuation camps in collaboration with some state governments. The information is to effectively work with the vulnerable communities” he said.

The NiMet Chief Executive further advised that state and national emergency management agencies should intensify adaptation, mitigation, and response mechanisms.

“States that are expected to experience varying degrees of flood episodes are advised to begin their awareness campaigns through field extension workers for possible response activities, especially at the high-risk areas.

Measures to prevent mudslide disasters by relevant authorities, especially in the South East are advised to be put in place. Heed to other advisories by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and NEMA” he concluded.