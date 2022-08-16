Nine killed, 13 injured in Bauchi auto crash

Nine people have been killed in an auto crash that occurred Monday night at Kwana Shettu village, along Potiskum-Azare road in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

No fewer than 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash that occurred at 9:07 pm.

The Federal Road Safety Corp, Bauchi State Sector Command, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Tuesday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, said that the crash involved 22 people comprising 21 male adults and one female adult.

He said that when they were informed of the crash, it took the FRSC personnel 10 minutes to get to the scene of the incident for a rescue operation.

He added that the victims were taken to the Federal Medical Center, Azare for treatment and confirmation.

According to him, it was at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed the death of nine males while the other 13 injured were receiving treatment.

Abdullahi said, “There was a fatal crash that happened on Monday, 15th August 2022 at about 9:07 pm, at Kwana Shettu village, along Potiskum – Azare road in Bauchi State,

“The crash involved 22 people – 21 male adults and one female adult.

“It involved two vehicles, a DAF trailer belonging to BUA (Group) driven by Alhaji Sani Ali and a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus whose driver’s identity is yet unknown. It (commercial bus) has a registration number: KTG-08XC.

“The crash was caused by a speed limit violation.

“When we got the call, our men rushed to the scene of the crash for a rescue operation. They immediately took the victims to the FMC, Azare for treatment and confirmation.

“It was there, at the FMC, Azare, that a medical doctor confirmed nine male adults dead. 13 others sustained different degrees of injuries are responding to treatment.

“The crash involved a total of 22 people made up of 21 male adults and one female adult were involved in the crash.”

The FRSC boss said that the corpses were deposited at the mortuary and would be released to their relatives for burial.