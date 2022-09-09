NIPR tasks practitioners on professional ethics

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Niger State Chapter has advised practitioners to adhere to professional ethics while discharging their duties.

Musa Ladan, the Chairman of the chapter made the call Thursday in Abuja when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Amb. Zubairu Dada, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, to congratulate him on becoming a fellow of the chapter.

According to him, the aim of the visit was to congratulate the minister on the fellowship, which he attributed to his professionalism.

“Based on the constitution we are supposed to adhere strongly to the ethics and professionalism of public service.

“We give the fellow to deserving members who have excelled in public service and have attained high level of professionalism and standards in the practice of public relations.

“The Minister has been a committed member of our chapter of the institute since 1988 and he has consistently been practising even with his busy schedule in and out of government and for this reason, he earns the fellow of the institute.

“We see the minister as a hero, mentor and someone we look up to and out of the 79 that got the fellowship; he is the most prominent; so we are very proud of him that’s why we came here today to show solidarity,” Ladan said.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for the fellowship while noting that receiving such honours from such prestigious institutions motivates one to put more effort into service.

“I am really overwhelmed by the show of solidarity and love, having made a fellow I will devote more time and energy to participate more actively.

“It’s not enough to be a minister but to be able to serve humanity in a positive way; I also pledge my commitment to serve the institute to my utmost ability,” he said.

Dada also added that Nigeria is blessed with human assets, many willing to uphold professionalism, enough to move the country to a greater height.

“Nigeria has been endowed with a lot of brilliant human beings who are very resilient so we should harness the human resources for national development.

“This is where an institute such as this will play a very key and important role in mobilising and sensitising Nigerians towards a better appreciation of people,” Dada said.