NIPSS boss: Nigerians should shun Dubai over visa ban

The Director General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, has expressed disgust over the visa ban slammed on Nigerians seeking to visit Dubai by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
He urged Nigerians to call the bluff and stop travelling to Dubai either for business or pleasure.
Omotayo stated this while delivering his goodwill message in Monday at the leadership and management retreat for the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment at NIPSS Kuru, Plateau State.
He said Nigeria should not allow itself to be boxed to a corner without any cogent reason, adding that as Nigerians that have self-pride there’s the need for self-restriction from going to Dubai.
“I have been to Dubai several times. I don’t see any big deal going to Dubai. As Nigerians that have self pride, we should ban ourselves from.going to Dubai.
“Is it the hotel or sea that is not in anywhere in the world? I don’t thing we should be at the mouth of any country.
” We have what it takes to be better than Dubai, the Emirates did not make the place themselves, it is a combination of people from all walks life that made Dubai. We should give ourselves self-ban, we have nothing to lose,” he said.
The Director General, who said Nigeria is in the era of disruptive leadership, charged Nigerians especially the elites to change their perception on the way things are being done adding there should be different approaches and perception towards issues affecting the country.
